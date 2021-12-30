By Sunday Oguntuyi

As part of effort to further ensure transparency and accountability in the state’s Public Financial Management Systems, the Osun State Public Procurement Agency has been fully digitalized and launched online in line with global best practices.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the hint on Wednesday while speaking at the State Secretariat during the signing of the 2022 appropriation bill by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

He said the digitisation of the State’s procurement agency which was made possible by the transparent style of governance of the present administration will, among other things, aid the State’s ease of doing business.

Oyebamiji added that the platform will also help the state to digitize all it’s procurement processes, explaining that this will go a long way in presenting Osun in good light in the eyes of the world as transactions can now be done with the state from anywhere in the world.

The Commissioner who stressed that the new era is something that will present a win-win situation for all stakeholders, noted that it is now a process where the State wins, the citizens wins as well as all government functionaries.

According to Oyebamiji, “This is another move to tell the world that here in Osun, we have a Governor that is ready to be as transparent as ever with the State’s finances. The present administration is not only running a transparent government, we are also institutionalizing it for it to be a continuous process even after this government.

“We have a Governor whom I can refer to as a digital Governor, he is doing everything in accordance with global best practices to help put our state in the global map. Going digital and launching our procurement process online will definitely add a lot of things to our state.

“Gone are the days when we have to rely on pushing files around in the process of public procurement, things will now be done in a much faster way and with cost saving methods which is what the state needs at this point in time to boost our internally generated revenue.”