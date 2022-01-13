By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship screening committee for Osun state headed by former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Adoke on Wednesday screened all the six governorship aspirants that purchased the nomination forms.

The chairman of the committee who spoke to newsmen after the screening exercise said the committee tried to be fair and transparent in the exercise

Adoke said the committee was thorough during the exercise because, “As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election.”

Asked why the screening committee spent more time with Dele Adeleke than other aspirants, the chairman of the committee said, “There were just some few petitions which we needed to clarify.”

On when the committee would submit its report, Adoke said: “I can assure you that we shall turn in our report by the next 48hrs. Six of them turned in for the screening and we screened all of them and we are satisfied with the answers they gave us.

“We ensured that the process was transparent, we ensured that they were given fair hearing and we ensured that we executed the mandate given to us by the party. We also ensured that we worked with the dictates of our conscience and dictates of fairness.”

In an interview with newsmen, Dele Adeleke said he was optimistic that he would be cleared by the committee.

According to Adeleke, “The panel is made up of people of integrity. They have done this in the past. If you look, the PDP actually sustained the membership of registering committee.

“In fact the national convention screening committee has been made standing committee for the party. So, I’m very confident that they would be fair and justice done.

“Like they told us, they are not here to disqualify anybody, but at least just to assess us and whatever is their finding, they will make the recommendation to the NWC.”, Adeleke explained

Hon. Omirin Emmanuel Oluseye, also an aspirant said he has absolute confidence in the screening committee with the caliber of the people and the conduct of the exercise, saying, “they really meant well for the party and for the nation.”

“My expectation is that they will do what is just and fair because they have told us that they were not here to witchhunt anybody, but to protect the image of the party,” he said.

Also, another aspirant, Alhaji Abdulateef Akinbade, expressed optimism that he would not be disqualified following the way the screening committee conducted the exercise.