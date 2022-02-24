By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dele Adeleke, has condemned in its totality, the violence that riddled the Ad-Hoc Delegate Congress of the in Osun State, held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, just as he commiserated with the families of party members who lost their lives during the exercise.

Adeleke in a statement issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, stated that, “politics should never get to this barbaric and archaic point, where we intimidate, maim and even kill people to win election.

He said, the particular attribute that makes human being higher than mere animals is our capacity to manage varied interests and conflict, without descending into lawlessness and barbarism.

“The PDP, a party that prides itself on the ideals of people-oriented politics, should not be found having its internal issues end in violence and the unfortunate death of party members who only came out to express their free desires,” he said.

He further stated that, “the PDP is a political party that should set example of peaceful conduct and all well-meaning leaders must rise to condemn this act of thuggery, violence and inhumanity that some persons within the party, displayed yesterday.

“We are well aware of the persons within the party who are trying hard to foist their desires on other members through any means possible. We know their antics and we can only remind them that only God has the capacity to enthrone and to dethrone. We were all alive in 2018 when despite at the precipice of victory, the PDP by a strange twist of fate, ended up losing the election. This reminds us that no matter what we do as individuals, the final verdict on our ambitions will still come from God.”

He l condoled with the family of the party members who lost their lives in Iwo during the congress.

“I commiserate with the families of those young men who were killed in the course of the violence that erupted in Iwo, Ife, Ipetumodu and parts of Osogbo and I condemn these violent acts in very strong terms. Nobody has to die for anybody’s ambition. Nobody deserves to lose their lives for the actualization of another person’s desires. While I pray that God grants the families of those slain the fortitude to bear the loss, I also call on Law enforcement Agencies to expedite actions in bringing the perpetrators to book,” he said.