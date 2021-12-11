By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the forthcoming Osun governorship election, Mr Bamidele Adeleke, has picked his nomination form.

Adeleke picked his nomination form Friday afternoon at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Speaking after picking the form, Adeleke has said the state needed total re-engineering to make it functional again, just as he promised to re-engineer the state if elected.

He noted that the current ‘mis-governance’ of the APC needs to be reworked for the unfettered progress of the state.

The nephew of the candidate of the PDP in the 2018 governorship election in the state claims that the various policy shift and processes by the current administration which needs proper direction which he will provide.

Dele Adeleke added that he is ready to return the state to the hands of people by engaging in a mantra of true development.

He said: “PDP delivered true development. Our party made sure development was closer to the people, while resource distribution was a lot more equitable through the autonomy and effectiveness of the Local Government in the management of their own affairs. Trunk C roads that served food producing communities and other rural locations were constructed and promptly maintained. However, what we have had since 2010 that the APC administration came, has been a moribund Local Government system. This is why rural dwellers are today living like they are not part of the Osun project. I dare say, that no State can truly develop without adequate Rural- Peri Urban – Urban integration.

“One thing is clear to even the people who are in power today – Osun state needs urgent re-engineering. Financially, Administratively, Politically and Socially, we need a new direction, a new mindset, a new thinking and a new approach to solving our problems. We need a new order! This new order is what ‘Dele Adeleke represents.

“I am coming into this race with three decades of hard-earned working experience in corporate financial re-engineering, project management and human resource management. My professional qualifications and proven track record of practical industry exposure have prepared me for challenging situations like the one Osun is presently mired, I am eminently qualified, competent and ready to undertake the re-engineering and repositioning that Osun so urgently needs. Therefore, I offer myself in service to be the vessel of upliftment, the ladder of ascension to the progress and prosperity of our beloved state.

“Picking up my nomination form is the first step in the long journey towards wrestling power from the incumbent APC. Having taken this first step, I declare my readiness to do all that it will constructively take, to win the confidence of all stakeholders, leaders and teeming party faithful to be elected as the PDP Flagbearer, go on to win the Governorship election and ultimately deliver great service to the people of our dear State.

“Please join hands with me, support this movement to birth a new dawn of prosperity. Let us stand firm and undeterred in our conviction to set Osun on the path of sustainable development,” Adeleke noted.

Adeleke holds a B.SC in Management/Accounting and an MBA in General Management (distinction) both from Obafemi Awolowo University (Ile-Ife, Nigeria). He has attended many courses and workshops organized by prestigious institutions including Lagos Business School. He started his Career as a Banker in Liberty Merchant Bank Limited in 1991. He was part of the turnaround team of STB between 1998 and 2002, when the bank grew from 11 – 60 branches before he left to join Pacific Merchant Bank limited. In Pacific Bank, he piloted the recapitalization drive of the Bank in 2002 which led to the fresh inflow of about N 1.2bn as well as the restructuring from a Merchant Bank into a commercial bank.

He spear-headed Pacific Bank’s in-road into the oil & Gas Market and managed key relationships and portfolio encompassing all white products as well as vessel acquisition. During the last banking industry-wide consolidated exercise, he was seconded to Merger Project office of the Unity Bank Group as head of strategy and integration. He later became the project manager for the integration of the Unity Bank Group’s operational procedures and information Technology platform. He was later appointed Divisional Head/Executive in charge of Strategy and Corporate Development.

He restructured Axis Power Distribution Company and managed the company’s entry into a consortium that bid for the acquisition of Kaduna Electricity Distribution company of PHCN, he was appointed the Pioneer CEO, He was later appointed as Project Director/COO for TKM where he supervised the reengineering of the company and the manufacture, importation and deployment of 250 Telecommunications Towers for MTNN and several others for GLO the position he held before appointment as CEO of Seal Towers Ltd.

He is very resourceful and highly creative. He is a fellow of the Institute of Direct Marketing, A certified Project Management Professional, A member of the American Society for Quality and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School (IMP).

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!