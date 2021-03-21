BY EMEKA EJERE

In furtherance of the pursuit of its secessionist agenda, a Yoruba group has launched the currency for the proposed Oduduwa Republic.

The image of the currency, known as “FADAKA, was seen posted on Twitter via the group’s handle, @OduduwaRepublic, on Sunday.

“Oduduwa National Currency shall be called ‘FADAKA’ Meaning Silver .. or short as just ‘FAD’ Here is a 20 Fadaka Sample Banknote,” the secessionist group tweeted.

Recall that Yoruba Historian, Banji Akintoye and activist, Sunday Igboho among other Yoruba leaders, had last week declared the sovereignty of the Yoruba, saying that the South West was no longer under Nigeria.

They had insisted that this was not a time to talk about restructuring, resource control or a new constitution but rather the Yoruba to secede from Nigeria.

They called on people of the region to work together for the independence of the Yoruba nation.