By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, has said the administration Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is more committed to infrastructural and human capital development in the state, just as he reiterated the administration’s commitment to complete Olaiya Flyover within the stipulated nine months period.

Omowaiye in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transportation, Engr Toke Olaniyan disclosed this on Monday while speaking with journalists after the inspection of the ongoing Olaiya flyover project.

He said the pace at which the project is going was highly encouraging, adding that all the necessary material needed have been on ground for the speedy completion of the project.

Omowaiye who was highly elated over speed of the project, said despite the ongoing flyover project, all other road projects across the state are not being affected.

It would be recalled that Governor Oyetola on February 28, 2021, flagged off the construction of Olaiya flyover in Osogbo.

The N2.7 billion flyover, handled by Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, is a 4-span of 15m each, with two Underpass bays for U-turning to Fakunle/Justrite and MDS/Post Office.

In his words, “We started this project three months ago, we are in the activity of the fourth month, which means we are going to finish this project under nine months. Work rate here is over 30 percent, which is an indication that we are moving faster than we envisaged.

“We will make sure that we do not compromise standards, all regulatory bodies come here often and they see that we don’t compromise standards.

“Before we started this project, we carried out our environmental impact assessment to look at the impact of the closure of Olaiya on the immediate environment. We kept on reviewing the impact and I can tell you we are able to manage all the challenges.

“While we are waiting for piles to cast, we started doing drainage which supposed to be activities of week five but instead of us to wait we started to do drainages.”

He further said: “What is important is not the percentage of construction but the fact that we are running the projects on the site simultaneously. Everything that is needed for the construction is on ground.”

He dismissed the insinuation that the flyover project is the contractor’s first major project, saying that besides being an indigenous contractor, he has also handled over 100 projects in known states of the country, including bridges.

“It is not true that the contractor handling the project has not done a major project before. It was not only the company that bided, we have two companies. The contractor has done projects in Akwa Ibom, he is doing two in Oyo State and he has done over 100 big contracts in the country.

“We are happy that the contractor is an indigene of Osun, his corporate social responsibility is coming back to the State, besides, he can stand shoulder to shoulder with international contractors in terms of quality service delivery. He is a contractor we can vouch for, we have looked at his pedigree before we consider him.

“The one he did in Akwa Ibom was done six to seven years ago which was constructed on the water. Our own here is even better, it is standing on a rock” Omowaye added.

Speaking on the present administration’s commitment to infrastructural development, Omowaiye noted that at the moment, not less than 10 township road projects are ongoing, adding that over 20 major township roads would be commissioned before the end of the year.

“At the moment, we have not less than 10 township roads projects ongoing across the state. The flyover project is not even affecting other ongoing projects. Orioke Pure Water road project is ongoing, Lautech /Ajegunle road project, Ona baba Ona road. All these road projects are ongoing.

“Kelebe /Iragbiji road almost completed and it’s new road that we just opened up. Ido Osun township road, Kuta Township road, Ife township roads are ongoing. All the roads projects we inherited from the last administration. Iperindo/Ipetu-Ijesa road among others.

“We have spent over 5 billion naira on the road projects inherited from the last administration. Akoda/Gbongan road, Ada Igbajo road which has reached 90% completion.

“Any moment from now, we are going to award Lawyer Atanda road in Iwo. Aleluya road, Lameco/Okinni/Icon/Ilobu road about 11 KLM road. Modakeke /Famia road has completed before we later approved another 1klm. In Ife north, Ipetu, Moro, Yakoyo road project already completed.

“Ila-Orangun road about 10 KLM is undergoing procurement, as a matter of fact, over 20 major road projects will be completed and commissioned before the end of this year,” Omowaiye said.