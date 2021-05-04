By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A sociocultural group, Oranmiyan Worldwide will on Saturday, May 8th, 2021, hold its 5th Annual Ramadan lecture at Oranmiyan House, Gbongan/Ibadan Road, Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

The theme of the lecture which is billed to take off by 11:00am according to a statement signed by Chairman of the programme’s planning committee, Alhaji Tirimisiyu Olayide, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Tuesday is, “Towards A Better Nigerian State”

Two prominent Islamic scholars, Sheikh Muyideen Salman, Chief Imam of Offa and Sheikh Yusuf Babatunde Ayeniromo, popularly known as Oko Iya Eleko, would be the guest lecturers at the event.

The statement further explained that the lecturers shall be doing justice to the topics : “Power and Responsibility: The Islamic Perspectives” and “Hypocrisy (As- zulumu) and the challenges of a Growing Nation”

Sheikh Musa Animasaun, Chief Imam of Osogboland is the spiritual father of the day while Oba Kadiri Adeoye, Oluwo of Iwo-Oke shall be the Royal Father of the day.

Chairman of occasion according to the statement is Sen. Mudashir Hussein, while Sen Adelere Oriolowo would be the Special Guest of Honour.

The statement urged all invited guests and those who would be attending the programme to come along with their facemasks as COVID-19 protocols would strictly be observed during the event.