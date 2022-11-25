By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, presented staff and instrument of office to the newly installed Owa of Igbajo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adegboyega Famodun, in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the State.

Until his unanimous selection and appointment by the kingship authority, Famodun was the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the State Executive Council at its meeting last Monday ratified the selection of Oba Adegboyega Famodun by the kingmakers from Igbajo and he was subsequently installed on Tuesday morning after undergoing all the traditional rites associated with the stool.

The installation of Oba Famodun from Gbeleru section of Owa Oke Ruling House became necessary after the demise of his predecessor, the immediate past monarch, late Oba Engr. Olufemi Fasade who joined his ancestors on the 23rd of December, 2020.

Presenting the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the new traditional ruler, Governor Oyetola expressed confidence in the ability of Oba Famodun to take the ancient town to an enviable height.

Oyetola who described the new monarch as an embodiment of good character, nobility and political wherewithal, said he had no doubt that his reign will attract unprecedented development and progress to the town.

According to him, Oba Famodun is imbued with high political sagacity and leadership qualities which will be sustained on the throne

“As the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, the new Owa was a significant player in our Administration’s good governance model that unleashed sustainable development on Osun in general and Igbajo in particular in the past four years.

“These laudable projects include the revitalization of 332 Primary Health Centres in every ward in the State, including Igbajo; the rehabilitation of rural and township roads designed to open up our rural areas, help our farmers to transport their produce to the market and generally bring equitable development to our State; renovation of buildings, distribution of educational materials to our pupils, provision of free education and free meals to them as well as training and re-training of our teachers to provide quality education for our children to enhance their performance as leaders of tomorrow,” Oyetola said.

He also urged the people of Igbajo particularly the youth to rally round the new monarch in their collective quest to advance and accelerate the course of development and progress of the town.

“I urge you all to reciprocate these interventions by cooperating with your new Monarch to engender peace in the State and discharge your civic responsibilities through regular payment of taxes and other levies to achieve further provision of services.

“Let me appeal to our youths to cooperate with the Monarch by continuing to leverage on the various programmes we embarked upon to cultivate and develop them, including the institution of the 4Es of our Youth Policy – Youth Engagement, Youth Education, Youth Enterpreneuship and Youth Empowerment – to integrate them into our sustainable development plan.

“I have no doubt that as a political and traditional ruler, Kabiyesi Famodun will continue to cultivate the youth so that our administration’s resolve to make them responsible and functional members of the society will be accomplished.

“In order to achieve these lofty ideals, the youth, our strength and leaders of tomorrow, must refuse to be used for violence by people who have no respect for their person and future. They must also desist from acts that can truncate the peace and tranquility of the State”, he added.

In his short remark, Oba Famodun applauded the state government and his subjects for their unalloyed support and solidarity.

He promised to do all that is humanly possible to advance the cause of the ancient town and herald socio-economic development befitting the town and her people throughout his reign.

