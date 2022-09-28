Osun: Oyetola assents Ilesa University establishment law

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday signed the law seeking to upgrade the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fleged university.

The Governor’s assent followed the successful passage of the executive bill into by the Osun House of Assembly in August this year.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the bill, Governor Oyetola reiterated the fact that the decision of government to upgrade the CoE to a university was “not a product of fanciful effort”, but a “thorough and rigorous interrogation, characteristic of the culture of deep engagement” which his administration is noted for.

According to him, the proposed university has been carefully conceived as a thoroughly entrepreneurial and innovative institution that would be funded through a mix of sources such as the government, community, industry, and other stakeholders without exerting unnecessary pressure on the finances of the State.

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, while receiving copies of the University Establishment Law from the Governor after his assent, said, “The signing of this Bill into law is a new dawn in the entire Ijesa land in particular and the State in general.

“This is a huge development for Ijesa people and Osun State. This is what we have been clamouring for, for over 40 years. As a matter of fact, the College which was established in 1979 is more than 40 years now, and thinking to upgrade it to a full-fledged University is a welcome development. We commend and appreciate Mr. Governor for his magnanimity and generosity to Ijesa people.

“I want to assure you that the establishment of this University will attract a lot of developments and improve on the socioeconomic activities of Ijesa land; and by extension, it is going to turn Ilesa into a tourist centre as ijesas home and abroad will come to support the government. I can assure you that the government will not regret upgrading the College to a University”, he added.

The Chairman, Implementation Committee of the proposed University, Prof. Olu Aina, applauded the Governor for the swift response, saying the signing will give the Committee enablement to continue to conclude the implementation process.

He described the signing of the Bill by the Governor as a clear testament to his love for education and indeed, the provision of quality, qualitative and functional education since assuming office.

“The work is not yet completed . What we had today is the enablement for us to continue to conclude the work of implementation. I can see three major stages ahead of us.

“First, the constitution of Governing Council and appointment of Principal Officers of the University, and secondly we will start work and, begin to recruit staff and finally we will open up the classrooms for academic activities.

“With this, the government is opening up more opportunities for youths to have and access quality education. This is going to be the first university of its type in Nigeria to have Public-Private- Partnership and the provision of quality education which will be vocation-orientated. We are all looking forward for it.”