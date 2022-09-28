. ‘They are people who held offices and more of the same’

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is part of the “old political order” in Nigeria.

Kachikwu said this during an interview with Channels Television.

The ADC presidential candidate said there is possibility for his party to form an alliance with Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 presidential poll.

“We run a race not against the other political parties. We run a race against Nigerians. That is true,” he said.

“The Nigerian people are caught up with this syndrome — they have the affinity for their captors and those who have enslaved them for so long.

“They find it difficult to break loose from these people. You have to push it, knock on that door, and try to remove them out of the bubble or prison that they are in.

“We have never been in a situation like this where Nigeria has failed spectacularly and the people need to say to themselves that we can’t continue like this. It is never this bad.

“You mentioned small and fringe parties coming together. When you mentioned fringe parties, you mentioned Labour Party and so on.

“It is not about small parties; it is about those who had ruled us — Peter Obi, Atiku and Asiwaju and those who never ruled before. That is the difference.

“Someone like SDP and Sowore, we will consider working together absolutely.

“Why won’t we come together with Peter Obi and the Labour Party and see him as part of the smaller parties? Simply because there is no difference between Peter Obi, Atiku and Asiwaju — they are part of the old political order.

“They are people who held offices and more of the same. They have absolutely nothing to offer. There is no reason to say we should come together for the purpose of power.”

Meanwhile, the development comes days after a faction of the ADC expelled Kachikwu over alleged anti-party activities.

But Kachikwu remains the party’s presidential candidate, according to the final list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).