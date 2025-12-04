Osun: Orisunbare Landlord Association Chairman Needs N50m for Kidney Transplant

The Chairman of the Orisunbare Landlord Association, off Owode-Ede in Osun State, Mr. Olaniyan David, is appealing to the public for urgent financial assistance to enable him undergo a life-saving kidney transplant estimated to cost over ₦50 million.

Mr. Olaniyan has been battling a critical kidney ailment and, according to his family, requires an immediate transplant to survive. They are calling on kind-hearted Nigerians and the international community to support the treatment.

Donations can be sent to the following accounts:

Name: Olaniyan David Adeyemi

Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank)

Savings Account: 0035762138

Current Account: 3002783530

Dollar Account: 3002786696

Pounds Account: 3002783547

Euro Account: 3002786706

For further enquiries or clarification, the family can be reached through:

08073105917 or 08072665434.

They appealed to the public to assist Mr. Olaniyan during what they described as a very critical and challenging period for the family.