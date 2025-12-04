Connect with us

Nation

Osun: Orisunbare Landlord Association Chairman Needs N50m for Kidney Transplant
Advertisement

Nation

Tinubu nominates Victor Ikeji to replace Obinna Oriaku as Abia’s Federal Character Commissioner

Nation

Ogun trains 'Renewed Hope' staff and desk officers on safety and security techniques

Nation

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Nation

Gov Alex Otti's advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo

Nation

Northern govs push for 6-month mining ban, warn illegal sites fuel banditry

Nation

SAGAMU LG chairman launches commencement of 2.4km Ajegunle–Araromi Road construction

Nation

Ogun restates commitment to farmers–herders peaceful coexistence at stakeholders' security meeting

Nation

Nigerian Army arrests Colonel Audu Achigili for complaining over stalled promotion to brigadier general

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Nation

Osun: Orisunbare Landlord Association Chairman Needs N50m for Kidney Transplant

Published

5 hours ago

on

Osun: Orisunbare Landlord Association Chairman Needs N50m for Kidney Transplant

The Chairman of the Orisunbare Landlord Association, off Owode-Ede in Osun State, Mr. Olaniyan David, is appealing to the public for urgent financial assistance to enable him undergo a life-saving kidney transplant estimated to cost over ₦50 million.

Mr. Olaniyan has been battling a critical kidney ailment and, according to his family, requires an immediate transplant to survive. They are calling on kind-hearted Nigerians and the international community to support the treatment.

Donations can be sent to the following accounts:

Name: Olaniyan David Adeyemi

Bank: Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank)

Savings Account: 0035762138

Current Account: 3002783530

Dollar Account: 3002786696

Pounds Account: 3002783547

Advertisement

Euro Account: 3002786706

For further enquiries or clarification, the family can be reached through:

08073105917 or 08072665434.

They appealed to the public to assist Mr. Olaniyan during what they described as a very critical and challenging period for the family.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (417) Alex Otti (624) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1019) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (193) dollar (137) Donald Trump (113) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (321) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (682) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement