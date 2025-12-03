Ogun trains ‘Renewed Hope’ staff and desk officers on safety and security techniques

In a bid to ensure the smooth and secure implementation of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Ogun State, the State Unit has trained its staff and desk officers across the 20 local government areas on safety and security procedures, including the distribution of first aid kits to minimise risks while on duty.

Speaking during the training session held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State Programme Manager, Mrs Funmi Baker, said the exercise was essential for safeguarding field officers and equipping them with skills to respond effectively to emergencies.

“This safety and security step-down training is designed to sensitise and familiarise participants with measures required to prevent and tackle emergencies when discharging their duties,” she said.

Baker urged the officers to apply the knowledge gained and remain vigilant in their respective areas of assignment.

Delivering a lecture at the programme, the State Director of Fire and Safety Services, Mr Fatai Adefala—represented by senior officer Mr Victor Tejuoso—explained the basic elements required for fire outbreaks, namely oxygen, heat and fuel, noting that the absence of any of the three prevents combustion.

Adefala also briefed participants on the different types and uses of fire extinguishers and other safety tools, and conducted a practical demonstration on managing domestic fire incidents. He encouraged the officers to reach out to fire authorities through the emergency lines 112 or 08144766200.

Representatives from various local government areas, including Akinleye Hanat (Abeokuta South), Adegbenro Taorid Oladele (Ijebu East) and Ajanaku Deji Gideon (Ipokia), expressed appreciation for the training and pledged to cascade the knowledge to the grassroots for wider awareness and safety compliance.