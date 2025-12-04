Tinubu nominates Victor Ikeji to replace Obinna Oriaku as Abia’s Federal Character Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a new nomination to the Senate, proposing Victor Ikeji as the Federal Character Commission commissioner representing Abia State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s letter during Thursday’s plenary session, noting that the nomination was made pursuant to Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Ikeji is set to replace Obinna Oriaku, who was previously nominated in October. In his letter, Tinubu urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointment of Victor Ikeji as commissioner of the Federal Character Commission.”

Following the announcement, Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Relations, directing the panel to complete its review and report back within one week.