Connect with us

Nation

Tinubu nominates Victor Ikeji to replace Obinna Oriaku as Abia’s Federal Character Commissioner
Advertisement

Nation

Osun: Orisunbare Landlord Association Chairman Needs N50m for Kidney Transplant

Nation

Ogun trains 'Renewed Hope' staff and desk officers on safety and security techniques

Nation

Troops rescue six abducted worshippers in Kogi

Nation

Gov Alex Otti's advance team attacked by unknown gunmen in Imo

Nation

Northern govs push for 6-month mining ban, warn illegal sites fuel banditry

Nation

SAGAMU LG chairman launches commencement of 2.4km Ajegunle–Araromi Road construction

Nation

Ogun restates commitment to farmers–herders peaceful coexistence at stakeholders' security meeting

Nation

Nigerian Army arrests Colonel Audu Achigili for complaining over stalled promotion to brigadier general

Nation

‘A National Embarrassment’: Joe Keshi slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks

Nation

Tinubu nominates Victor Ikeji to replace Obinna Oriaku as Abia’s Federal Character Commissioner

Published

51 minutes ago

on

Tinubu nominates Victor Ikeji to replace Obinna Oriaku as Abia’s Federal Character Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a new nomination to the Senate, proposing Victor Ikeji as the Federal Character Commission commissioner representing Abia State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the president’s letter during Thursday’s plenary session, noting that the nomination was made pursuant to Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Ikeji is set to replace Obinna Oriaku, who was previously nominated in October. In his letter, Tinubu urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointment of Victor Ikeji as commissioner of the Federal Character Commission.”

Following the announcement, Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Relations, directing the panel to complete its review and report back within one week.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (149) #UBA (181) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (417) Alex Otti (624) Aliko Dangote (117) Atiku Abubakar (348) Babajide Sanwo-olu (193) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1019) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (193) dollar (137) Donald Trump (113) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (106) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (133) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (186) NNPC (198) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (321) Olusegun Obasanjo (138) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (682) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement