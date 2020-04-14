By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the 14 days lockdown directive by Osun state government expire on Tuesday, the Inter Party Advisory Council, Osun state chapter have urged the Oyetola administration in the state not to extend the lockdown in the interest of the downtrodden masses who are at the receiving end.

IPAC in a statement issued and signed by it chairman Pastor Olatunji Popoola copies which made available to the newsmen on Monday appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation during the lockdown and urged the government to consider the hardship melted on the downtrodden masses who earn their living with hard labour.

The statement used the medium to encourage them to take responsibility to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and always maintain social distancing.

IPAC who sympathized with the artisans and businesses in the state whose business is greatly affected by the lockdown, also shared the pain of those whose livelihood depended their daily earnings.

The release encourage the residents to bear with the state government as they meant well for them.

“We like to commend the state government for their swift action in combating COVID-19 in the state. Furthermore we congratulate governor Gboyega Oyetola led Admisitration for the success recorded so far in the state on the discharging of ten people out of 17 that are currently receiving treatment in Ejigbo.”

“It was on record that apart from those returning from Ivory Coast, no new case again in the State of Osun in the last one week.”

“In view of the above, the leadership of state of Osun IPAC hereby appeals to the state Government to consider relaxing the present Lockdown in the state. The government should continue to deploy security personnel and public health officers to our borders and ensure tight security at the borders and carry out appropriate test before any individual is allowed to enter the state to prevent importation of the virus to the state.”

“To set the record straight IPAC state of Osun will like to refer to our first publication on the distribution of palliative, we strongly like to state that we are not against the Government of State of Osun on distribution of palliative and that we are only requesting that IPAC should be carried along because of our closeness to the people and being the umbrella body of all the political parties in State of Osun, and again we are equally calling the attention of the 21-man welfare committee setup by state government to note that IPAC is the umbrella of all political parties in the state all matters related to political parties should be channeled through them. IPAC is always available to the service of the government for the betterment of our people”