Osun: I'll defend, retain my victory- Adeleke tells Oyetola

Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor-elect, has vowed to defend and retain his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, noting that his victory at the July 16th governorship election is entrenched in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

The governor-elect is speaking in response to the decision of Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent governor of the state to challenge his victory at the tribunal.

Adeleke in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, declared that the election was one of the most transparent elections in recent Nigerian history, assuring that people’s mandate freely given against overwhelming odds will be defended and validated.

According to the statement, Senator Adeleke Ademola said, PDP’s legal team is taking appropriate action on the filing, calling on his supporters to remain calm as “This divine victory” cannot be stolen through the backdoor..

“I urge the good people of Osun state who voted massively to reject bad governance to remain calm. We are doing the needful to defend their mandate. We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity.

“We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun state”, the statement concluded.

