By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Concerned group from Ife North local government area of Osun state, both at home and abroad, have highly commended the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Orosanya Taiwo Hassan for turning around the fortunes of the area by promoting rural development.

This commendation was made in a press statement jointly issued and signed by the leaders of the group, Mr. Dauda Alabi, Ojo Gabriel, Owolabi Akinropo, John Akinsanya and Mrs Darasimi Owolabi among others and made available to newsmen.

The group which described Orosanya as a God fearing, amiable, workaholic, dedicated and caring leader said, “Since he assumed the office of the Council Chairman, he has been pursuing betterment of all and sundry both in the rural and urban area”.

The group who called on other local government Chairmen in the state to emulate Orosanya’s good gesture noted that, despite the lean allocation, he is still managing to put smiles on the faces of the people in his local government.

” He is a complete gentle young man that is always searching for the upliftment of the people he govern, he never foment trouble and his concern is to use his time and everything to serve the people” the statement said.

The group who enjoined the teeming people of the council area to continue to demonstrate their unalloyed support to Orosanya for him to complete the good jobs having for them, said that, he cannot do it alone without their complete support all the time.

The statement, further lauded the Chairman for improving rural roads in Yakooyo and Ipetumodu ward 1, also grading and lateriting earth roads within Asipa and Akinlalu ward in the council area.

” The achievements of Hon. Orosanya has speak volume, part of which was purchasing and installation of 500kva transformer at Eyentale, purchase and installation of 500kva transformer at Yakooyo, extension of rural electrification at Ajubua and various communities within Ipetumodu ward 2,(30 poles) which is ongoing, Extension of rural electrification Yakooyo community (15 poles) among others” the statement concluded.

” The effort of our able chairman, Hon. Orosanya declaring zero tolerance for potholes along Koso junction secretariat -Akinola market, Ipetumodu can never be overemphasized”.

They however urged the people of the council area to give their unflinching support to the administration of Hon. Orosanya for the betterment of the council .