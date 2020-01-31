By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government has said it has approved the recruitment of two thousand five hundred teachers to compliment the existing teachers in the state.

The state’s commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunso Oladoyin made this known on Thursday on ‘Spotlight’, an interview programme.

Hon. Folorunso said teachers’ welfare is paramount to the present administration and the government is ready to do all in its power to ensure that teachers are comfortable.

The commissioner said 1500 teachers will be recruited into the secondary schools, while 1000 will be recruited into the elementary schools.

He explained that the recruitment will be strictly based on merit as they will be subjected to rigorous examination to ensure that the best among them eventually emerge.

Hon. Folorunso also made it known that there will be upgrading of some teachers whose qualifications are higher than the classes they teach and also the abolition of mass promotion.

The commissioner said part of efforts of the government to ensure a better welfare for teachers is to organise training and re-training of teachers and also professionalising the teaching profession.