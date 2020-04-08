By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To cushion the hardship that may arise from its Stay -at -Home order, the Osun State government on Wednesday commenced distribution of 6,020 bags of rice to residents across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The 6,020 bags of 50kg rice according to the government will be distributed across the 3,010 polling units in the state.

Flagging off the distribution exercise, the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola said ,the food items were procured solely by the state government as a way of mitigating the effect of the lockdown on the people of Osun.

He added that the gesture would also serve as motivation for individuals who had pledged their supports for the state during this lockdown period.

The Governor, who reiterated the commitment of the administration to the welfare of the people, said the palliative packages would be distributed to residents of the state regardless of their social, political or religious affiliation.

“You will all recall that, as part of measures to mitigate the inherent effects of the lockdown on our people, we promised to distribute palliatives to them. We also constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee to mobilise resources for the procurement of more palliatives to support government’s effort.

“This flag-off is a partial fulfilment of that promise and the pledge I made to the people at a press conference three days ago to provide the promised palliatives very soon.

“Today, a total of 6,020 bags of 50kg rice will be distributed to the poor and the needy throughout the State, through door-to-door apolitical channels. This is the intervention of the State Government as we await those of the Committee which will follow very soon ” Governor Oyetola stated.

He urged the people to be guided by the “Omoluabi ethos at the points of distribution” saying that all the beneficiaries should endeavour to observe social distancing and conduct themselves with the highest decorum and obey the distribution committees.

The governor also assured that the 21-man Food and Relief Committee would soon begin distribution of another set of relief materials to vulnerable residents of the State.

Oyetola maintained that the stay-at-home order was still in force and urged all residents of the state to continue to adhere to the directive and observe all other preventive measures “so that we can all conquer the Coronavirus pandemic very soon and go back to our normal lives.”

He further dislcosed that the Ivory Coast returnees at the State’s facility in Ejigbo were responding to treatment, and expressed hope

that they will recover soon and be discharged

to join their families