By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor of Osun state Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his administration would continue to support the judiciary in its effort to promote justice, retain and sustain the state’s ranking as the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Oyetola who described justice as fundamental to societal peace and the bedrock of development, assured that the current administration in the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for all.

The governor spoke last week Thursday while inaugurating the chairmen and members of the newly-constituted Rent Tribunals, at the Multipurpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

Oyetola had earlier approved the appointment of chairmen and members of Tribunals for the nine federal constituencies in the state last month.

The appointment is in accordance with the Residential Accommodation (Rent Control) Law Cap. 144‎ Laws of Osun, 2002, Section 5(1)(a) and (b).

He said the constitution of Rent Tribunals across the state became necessary in view of the need to enhance communal peace and dispensation of justice in landlord/tenant related disputes.

The governor expressed confidence that with the constitution of the tribunals in the nine constituencies across the state, peaceful and amicable resolution of rent related issues would be guaranteed.

He charged the chairmen and members of the tribunals to discharge their duties diligently with utmost sense of responsibility, integrity, competence and trust.

“Peace is a product of mutual respect and justice while conflict arises from disrespect and injustice against one person or group,” he said.

“I would therefore implore landlords and tenants to engage in mutual respect and honour the tenets of their contract, resolve misunderstandings amicably and live together in peace.

“However, in the few cases where amicable settlement is not achievable, aggrieved parties should approach the Rent Tribunals and avoid self-help as every society is governed by law.

“In constituting the Rent Tribunals, we have sought for persons of requisite training, experience and impeccable character.

“The Residential Accommodation (Rent Control) Law Cap.144 Laws of Osun 2002 is the regulator of rent matters in the State of Osun.

“As critical players in the rent business, both the landlord and the tenant must acquaint themselves with the Law and abide by its requirements in the interest of peace.

“As responsible citizens we must realise that our conduct has implications for the ranking of Osun as the most peaceful State in Nigeria – for good or for ill. We must therefore strive to promote the peace and good image of the State.

“I implore you all to see your appointments as an opportunity to serve the people and add value to the state.

“The State is proud of your individual pedigrees and is confident that your collective pedigrees will deliver justice for the oppressed,” Oyetola added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Olufemi Akande, admonished the appointees to discharge their duties with all sense of loyalty, honesty, and fairness.

He called on them to see their appointments as a clarion call to impact positively on the lives of the people, particularly in the propagation and promotion of justice.

“You must refuse the temptation to be induced. You must realise that your appointment is meant to write history. You must do justice to any issue brought to you and discharge your duties with all sense of commitment, loyalty, honesty and fairness,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-inaugurated chairmen and members of the tribunal, the Rent Tribunal Chairman from Ila federal constituency, Mr. Segun Durotolu, thanked the governor for considering them worthy of the appointment, just as he lauded him for doing a good job in the State.

“We thank you for the trust reposed in us and promise never to let you down. We love the way you are paddling the canoe of Osun State, and by the Grace of God, you will successfully lead us to the shore,” he added