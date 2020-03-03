By OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s apex court, the Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to set aside a judgement that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State governor.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-man apex court panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, held that the application by Mr Ihedioha and the PDP lacked merit.

The court also said it lacked the jurisdiction to review its own judgement.

The Supreme Court had on January 14, in a surprising judgement, nullified the victory of Ihedioha in the state’s governorship election in March last year and declared Uzodinma who came 4th in the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), winner.

Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the court for a review of the judgement, which was criticised by many as flying in the face of justice, given that the number of votes validated by the apex court, now exceeded that of the total accredited voters for the election.