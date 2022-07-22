By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, met with members and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the first meeting he would be hosting after losing Saturday’s governorship election to Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Oyetola charged the APC members and supporters not to allow the outcome of the election cause dissatisfaction and division within the party, adding that the APC remains the ruling party in the state.

He preached peace and unity among party leaders and members across all levels, from ward to local government to state.

The governor also advised party members who have grievances to channel them to the appropriate quarters and stop expressing them in the social media, in the interest of the party.

He noted that, as the governor of Osun, he will continue to govern with fear of God and love of the people, just as he reiterated his commitment to the well-being of the people and development of the State.