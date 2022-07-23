Obinna Obeta, a Nigerian doctor residing in the UK has been accused of plotting with former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, to traffic a homeless man into the UK to harvest a kidney for their daughter.

Obeta, 50, appeared before the Bexley Magistrate court on Thursday, July 13, and was charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man with a view to him being exploited between August last year and this May.

A second charge alleges Obeta conspired with the former Senate President to arrange or facilitate the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited, namely organ harvesting, Daily Mail reported.

Recall the Ekweremadus are being tried in the UK on charges of organ harvesting after a 21-year-old man, David Ukpo, they brought to the UK approached the police with claims of being treated as a slave and also claiming that he was ”15” years old. The Nigerian politician and his wife were arrested in the UK on June 21 after flying into Heathrow from Turkey.

It was later discovered that David lied about his age as the biodata on his Nigerian bank accounts and the National Identity Management Commission NIMC indicated he was 21 years old.

Obeta was on Thursday charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation and conspiring together with Ike Ekweremadu.