By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

EndSARS protesters in Osun State on Friday said they have Suspended their demonstration in the state capital.

The protesting youths said they were ready to shield their swords and allow the peace to reign once the government also ready to replicate the same by meeting their demands .

One of the leaders of the EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, Osun State capital, Comrade Oluwaseun Adebisi Emmanuel, popularly called Captain made this known while addressing his colleagues at the popular Olaiya junction, their usual convergence spot.

Adebisi said they will move their protest out of the highway in order to allow commuters and motorists to use the popular Olaiya Gbangan express way without any instructions.

He gave Governor Gboyega Oyetola two weeks ultimatum to address their demands.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Special Duty, Honorable Olalekan Badmus, while speaking assured the angry youths that Osun Government under the leadership of Governror Gboyega Oyetola would look into into their requests and would meet up with their demands.