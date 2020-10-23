By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Angry Youths in Osun state on Friday morning broke into a warehouse in Ede and carted away COVID -19 palliative .

Raw food items comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic were looted.

The food items were packed inside large bags with COVID-19 palliative boldly inscribed on them.

It was gathered that the residents stormed the warehouse located within the moribund Cocoa Ceramic Industry, Ede and looted the warehouse from Friday morning till afternoon.

Speaking with our correspondent, a resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We thank God for this discovery. Could you imagine these politicians hiding these food items meant for distribution to the poor masses during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

