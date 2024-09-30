Connect with us

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Osun monarch, four others arraigned over alleged acquisition of farmlands 

 

The Edigbon of Edemosi, Oba Sunday Olaniyan, and four others have been arraigned before an Osun High Court sitting in Ifon, over an alleged unlawful acquisition of farmlands. 

Other defendants are three chiefs, Elewude Tunmise, the Obalotin of Edemosi, aged 42; Kasm Adeoti, the Aro of Edemosi, aged 52; and Jimo Agboola, the Obatufe of Edemosi, aged 60, and an indigene Jamiu aged 32.

The court heard allegations that the said individuals had engaged in activities detrimental to the agricultural livelihoods of local farmers.

The defendants were granted bail, but are required to provide two level 14 officers with landed property in Ila Orangun and Osogbo as sureties.

The accused have been remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre, Until these conditions are met.

The case was then adjourned until October 29, 2024, when further proceedings will take place to address the allegations and assess compliance with the bail conditions.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions over land use and rights in the region, raising concerns among local communities regarding land security and agricultural sustainability.

