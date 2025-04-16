Osun CoS Akinleye Congratulates Newly Elected PDP S’West Executives, Urges Purposeful Leadership

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has congratulated the newly elected executives of the South-West Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging them to provide purposeful and unifying leadership that will reposition the party as a formidable force in the region.

Akinleye’s congratulatory message, which he personally signed, was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Wednesday. He described the recently concluded zonal congress held at the Emeritus Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, as a clear demonstration of internal democracy, maturity, and party unity.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to the newly elected South-West Zonal Executives of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Barr. Kamarudeen Ajisafe (Kosolowoe). Your emergence is a testament to the strength of our internal democracy, the resilience of our party structures, and the collective resolve of our leaders and delegates to reposition the PDP in the South-West,” the statement read.

Akinleye noted that the successful conduct of the congress was not merely an electoral formality but a significant step toward unity, strategic rebuilding, and effective leadership in the zone.

He charged the new executives to promote inclusivity, foster party cohesion, and strengthen grassroots engagement across all six states in the region.

“With visionary leaders like Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, the PDP in the South-West is poised for a political renaissance,” he added. “Through focused leadership and teamwork, we can expand our influence and consolidate our base ahead of future elections.”

He concluded by expressing optimism that the new leadership would usher in a new chapter defined by unity, discipline, and progress.

“Once again, I congratulate the newly elected zonal executives and wish them a successful and impactful tenure,” he stated.