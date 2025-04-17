Connect with us

Rivers Administrator Denies Summoning Suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Odu
Published

2 hours ago

on

Rivers Administrator Denies Summoning Suspended Governor Fubara, Deputy Odu

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, were summoned by the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), describing the reports as entirely false and misleading.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Dede Friday, Permanent Secretary of the Special Services Bureau in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the administration condemned the circulating reports as malicious fabrications aimed at creating tension and public confusion.

“The Rivers State Government has noticed the circulation of a fake announcement on social media, allegedly from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement said.

“One such announcement falsely claims that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, and the Deputy Governor, Prof. Mrs. Ngozi Nma Odu, were invited to a meeting at the Government House on Friday, April 18, 2025.”

The government firmly denied issuing any such summons and urged the public to disregard the information, warning against the spread of unverified claims intended to disrupt the peace in the state.

“The Rivers State Government categorically states that no such announcement was issued by any official source. These are the actions of mischief-makers bent on destabilising the state,” the statement read.

Citizens and media organisations were also advised to verify all official communications through established channels, including the official Rivers State Government website (www.riversstate.gov.ng), verified social media accounts, press releases from the Governor’s Office and the Secretary to the State Government, and reputable traditional media.

“Always verify information through trusted sources and disregard unauthenticated messages,” the government advised.

 

