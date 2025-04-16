Obi Urges Tinubu to End France Retreat, Return Home Amid Rising Insecurity

Connect with us

Published

5 mins ago

on

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately cut short his ongoing retreat in France and return to Nigeria to confront the escalating security crisis gripping the nation.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Obi expressed deep concern over what he termed a “glaring absence of governance,” as violent attacks and insecurity worsen across several regions of the country.

“Within just two weeks of Mr. President’s absence, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives due to various security breaches, particularly in Plateau and Zamfara States,” Obi wrote.

He also noted a resurgence of insurgent activities in the North-East, particularly in Borno State, where civilians and security personnel have reportedly been killed. He added that the South-East continues to experience a wave of abductions and killings, while repeated pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta point to deepening instability across the country.

“Amid these disturbing developments, the CEO of the troubled company called Nigeria is holding a retreat in faraway France, removed from the epicentre of national distress,” Obi stated.

He questioned the rationale behind conducting a strategic leadership retreat in a peaceful and secure foreign nation, while Nigeria grapples with daily bloodshed and uncertainty.

Reiterating that his concerns stem not from political ambition but from a desire for improved governance, Obi urged President Tinubu to suspend all engagements abroad and return to take charge of the situation.

“This fight is not about any individual,” Obi emphasized. “It is about building a Nigeria where every citizen can see, feel, and benefit from the policies and decisions of their leaders.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

