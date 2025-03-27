Connect with us

Nation

Osun communal crisis: Adeleke decries wanton destruction, urges govt to do more
Advertisement

Nation

Catholic Church confirms release of abducted priest Fr. John Ubaechu

Nation

Late Gov Ajimobi’s daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi dies in UK

Nation

25-year-old man takes own life in Osun over economic hardship

Nation

Abducted Delta female land agent found dead

Nation

Obasanjo to commission 45km road provided with solar lights in Abia

Nation

Three soldiers k1lled as Boko Haram seizes control of Nigerian Army base in Borno

Nation

Senate confirms Ndidi Nwakuche as new NCoS boss

Nation

Osun 'end time prophet' sees sudden destruction of the world in 2025

Nation

Ogun HoS advises accountants to prioritise self development 

Nation

Osun communal crisis: Adeleke decries wanton destruction, urges govt to do more

Published

9 mins ago

on

Osun communal crisis: Adeleke decries wanton destruction, urges govt to do more

 

Prince Adebayo Adeleke, BANIK, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Osun State has described the killings and wanton destruction of properties in Ilobu, Ifon and Erin-Osun as ungodly.

He berated the warring communities for allowing such spill of blood and destruction, saying it the crisis is unfortunate, especially as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan and Lenten season.

Speaking on Thursday on the side of 6th annual Ramadan lecture organized by BANIK Community Empowerment Foundation in Iree, where the renown Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muideen Salman lectured, he charged the State Governor Ademola Adeleke to be stern and firm on issues of security of lives and property.

His words, “It is unfortunate that Osun State has not been peaceful since the beginning of this year with Ifon and Ilobu crisis. The killings that followed the reinstatement of APC council officials was also unfortunate as the governor refused to be dispassionate on the issue. Now the renewed hostilities between Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun during the Holy month of Ramadan and Lenten season is most unfortunate.

“The Governor must show capacity to lead during such crisis to keep Osun peaceful. I am also imploring the warring communities to sheath their swords and give peace a chance. The people suffering from the crisis are indigenes and the towns, hence, they should get to a round table to resolve the crisis.”

Early in his lecture, Sheikh Salman political and community leaders to check their greeds in a bid to make live more abundant for the masses, saying excessive greed, especially among public office holders is a way of  inviting God’s wrath.

“Political and community leaders must always remember that posterity will judge their action and inaction in this life and heaven, hence, should check their greed to avoid God’s wrath as a result of the anger of the people”, he stressed.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *