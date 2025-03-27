Catholic Church confirms release of abducted priest Fr. John Ubaechu

Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, the abducted Parish Priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe in Imo State, has been released.

The Owerri Archdiocesan Catholic Secretariat confirmed on Thursday.

Fr. Ubaechu was kidnapped on Sunday, March 23 at Ejemekuru on his way to Owerri for the annual retreat of priests of the Owerri Archdiocese.

The kidnappers demanded N20 million ransom for his release.

A statement by Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbara, the Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary early Thursday, disclosed that Ubaechu was released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The statement said, “I am directed to inform you that our priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu who was kidnapped on Sunday March 23, 2025 has been released.

“He regained his freedom from his abductors today March 26, 2025.

“We thank God for his infinite mercy and for answering our prayers. We appreciate your fraternal solidarity and prayers. To God be the glory.”