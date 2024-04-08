Osun Commissioner, Ganiyu Olaoluwa empowers 500 constituents

Osun state Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa on Sunday empowered 500 indigents of Olorunda and Osogbo local governments of the state with N5000 cash gift.

The event, which is the second phase of Ola Ayo Aremu Empowerment program in which over 750 youths were empowered with Point of sale machines and cash gifts during Christmas last year, according to facilitator, was with the aim of supporting the developmental effort of governor Ademola Adeleke.

Olaoluwa while speaking during the event held at Blue and White Hotel in Osogbo said the gesture is to give back to the society within the little resource he has.

He noted that significantly the effort of the empowerment programme, geared towards extending his olive branch to the people at the grassroot, while promising not to relent in his effort to make the downtrodden masses smile all the time.

He emphasized the need for all government functionaries to complement the good efforts of Governor Ademola Adeleke in the distribution of dividends of democracy to the people.

Also speaking at the event, the state secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Bola Ajao eulogised the strides of Alhaji Olaoluwa in complementing the efforts of Governor Adeleke in bringing the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the downtrodden masses.

He urged the beneficiary not to see it as mere child play but as opportunity to boost themselves, as so many people are yearning for such opportunity which they were accorded with.

He also admonished other party members and functionaries to copy same by giving back to their people in order to compliment the efforts of governor Ademola Adeleke.

Beneficiaries who thanked Alhaji Olaoluwa for deeming it necessary to give back to them, promised to utilise the gift for the benefit of their families.

