Connect with us

Nation

Terrorists kill six soldiers in an ambush in Borno community
Advertisement

Nation

Police appoint deputy FPRO, state PPROs

Nation

Lagos police impounds 85 motorcycles in Ojodu, Agege, Ogba, others

Nation

Reps minority caucus slams FG over electricity tariff hike

Nation

Osun CoS, Akinleye mourns Beatrice Fanimokun

Nation

JUST IN: Tinubu signs student loan bill into law

Nation

Business Mogul, Felix Aganbi, hails Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111

Nation

CAN demands FIRS apology over 'offensive' Easter message

Nation

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, world’s oldest man dies at 114

Nation

Ondo police begin probe as residents loot truck transporting food items

Nation

Terrorists kill six soldiers in an ambush in Borno community

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Terrorists kill six soldiers in an ambush in Borno community

 

Terrorists have killed at least six soldiers in an ambush that occurred in a community along Biu-Buni Yadi road, Borno state.

Reports said Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the soldiers at Kamuya, a village close to Buratai, home town of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

Daily Trust quoted a security source to have said that the soldiers paid a supreme price on their way to Damaturu to buy fuel.

News continues after this Advertisement

“It’s very sad; they were soldiers of 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai. They were ambushed on their way to Damaturu, Yobe state, to buy fuel.”

“Unfortunately, we lost an officer, a driver, gunner and four other escorts, while the wounded are in the hospital responding to treatment,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, a local source, who escaped the incident by whiskers, said while on his way to the neighboring Yadi town, hometown of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, he ran into the scene.

“I can’t describe the kind of gun battle that ensued, the insurgents who were in large number overwhelmed the soldiers. It’s by God grace that I survived,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *