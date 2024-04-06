Terrorists have killed at least six soldiers in an ambush that occurred in a community along Biu-Buni Yadi road, Borno state.

Reports said Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the soldiers at Kamuya, a village close to Buratai, home town of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

Daily Trust quoted a security source to have said that the soldiers paid a supreme price on their way to Damaturu to buy fuel.

“It’s very sad; they were soldiers of 135 Special Force BN FOB in Buratai. They were ambushed on their way to Damaturu, Yobe state, to buy fuel.”

“Unfortunately, we lost an officer, a driver, gunner and four other escorts, while the wounded are in the hospital responding to treatment,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, a local source, who escaped the incident by whiskers, said while on his way to the neighboring Yadi town, hometown of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, he ran into the scene.

“I can’t describe the kind of gun battle that ensued, the insurgents who were in large number overwhelmed the soldiers. It’s by God grace that I survived,” he said.

