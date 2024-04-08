Gov Alex Otti congratulates Muslims on Eid El-Fitr celebration

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has congratulated the Muslim community in the State and the country at large as they mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration.

Governor Otti commended the Muslim faithful on the fortitude and self discipline they exhibited as they religiously observed the Ramadan period of fasting and prayers, culminating in the celebration of this year’s Eid el-Fitr festival.

The Governor, in a statement issued from his office, said he was optimistic that the Muslim community in Abia, and indeed Nigeria, had used the opportunity of the Ramadan period, considered one of the holiest months in the Islamic lunar calendar, to offer prayers for the good of the state, the country, its people and their leaders.

He praised Muslims in the State for their peaceful conduct, while emphasising the need for the various communities to continue to live in peace and harmony, saying it is only in such atmosphere of good neighbourliness that the state would be able to prosper and make progress for the good of all its citizens.

“I want to congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration, marking the end of the Ramadan holy month of fasting and prayers.

“I believe that this year’s Ramadan, just like the previous years, offered you the unique opportunity to pray for the welfare and well-being of all our people and leaders in our dear state, Abia, and country, Nigeria.

“It is my prayer that as you celebrate, the lessons learnt from the long period of fasting, praying and reflecting on various issues of life will help you in your quest to be better Muslims and citizens of Abia, as well as contribute meaningfully to the economic, social and political development of our state and country.

“I thank you for the unflinching support that you have extended to our government this past 10 months. It is worthy of note that your collective and collaborative efforts helped to bring about the government of the day, and I express my sincere gratitude to you.

“As a government, our administration will continue to strive towards creating the enabling environment for all our people, no matter your faith, tribe, ethnic origin or political leaning, to prosper in whatever legitimate endeavours you’re engaged in.

“I urge you to remain steadfast in your prayers and support for our government, and also to continue to live in peace with your neighbours for it is only in the atmosphere of peace and security that the government would be able to fulfill its promises to the citizenry,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

