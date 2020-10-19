By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Non-governmental organization, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), has lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State for what it termed ‘civility in the face of provocation’.

Recall that the Governor, alongside the deputy governor, Ben Alabi, and their aides narrowly escaped death after they were attacked while addressing youths, who were protesting against police brutality on Saturday.

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attacked them with different dangerous weapons and vandalised many vehicles in their convoy.

The National Coordinator of ADAPHAI, Comrade Sylvanus Adams, in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja, condemned the brutal attack on the governor, as he extolled his peaceful disposition and rare calmness, even in the face of provocation and threat to his life.

He maintained that the level of civility displayed by the Governor, despite the tensed atmosphere portrays him as a real democrat without pretence, adding that politicians in Nigeria should emulate this virtue.

“In as much as we were shocked by how hoodlums made attempts on the life of the Osun State Governor and his entourage, damaging several vehicles in his convoy to the astonishment of the global community, our organization was marvelled at the way he perfectly handled the situation,” he said.

“Contrary to earlier information on social media that the governor’s convoy killed some people in the bid to escape the attack, it was reliably gathered that nothing of such happened.

“Amazingly, our preliminary investigation revealed that the Governor was shouting on top of his voice to prevent security aides from reacting to the seeming provocation and threat to his life. Sincerely, this is highly commendable and exemplary.”

The group, however called on the Federal Government to intensify the tempo of dialogue with the youths as well as take charge of the security architecture of the entire country professionally to avert the attempt by hoodlums to take advantage of the ongoing agitation.

It also enjoined youths to go about the exercise of their democratic rights peacefully without resorting to violence, insisting that “what should be the focus of everybody irrespective of political leanings, social status or ethnicity must be a better Nigeria of our dream”.

On the alleged planned deployment of troops through ‘operation crocodile smile’ to quell protests across the nation, ADAPHAI warned President Muhammadu Buhari not to make any move that is capable of fueling the already charged atmosphere.

It said the only panacea left for the Federal Government was continuous dialogue and persistent move to earn the confidence of the youths and douse tension.

ADAPHAI said,” We want to candidly warn President Buhari to quickly drop the idea of mobilising troops to quell #EndSARS protests across Nigeria; nothing of such will work in any way, it will just aggravate the issue and constitutes serious threat to Nigeria’s indivisibility.

“Military statutory role of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity and suppressing internal aggression have nothing to do with peaceful agitation of this nature, the Federal Government must not commit fundamental blunder by sending troops out”.