By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF) Osun State Chapter on Monday condemned in its entirety the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy by suspected hoodlums, while he was addressing EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

AGF in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Sikiru Tijani and Secretary, Comrade Yahaya Adeniji made available to newsmen in Osogbo, described the Saturday attack on the governor, the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi and other members of Executive who accompanied him to Olaiya, the convergence point of the protesters, as barbaric and unfortunate.

Describing the action of the hoodlums, who allegedly hijacked the peaceful protest by youths against brutality and extra-judicial killings by the operatives of Anti-Robbery Response Squad (SARS), as treasonable, the sociopolitical group gave security agents seven days ultimatum to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they are made to face the music in accordance with law.

According to AGF, the attackers of Governor Oyetola mingled with genuine youths to carry out their ulterior motive saying that the governor had already joined the protesters in solidarity, walking with them from Oke Fia Alekuwodo and ended up at Olaiya where he was addressing them before the hoodlums launched the attack.

“Our Governor is a peaceful and coolheaded man who knows that peaceful protest and association is a fundamental right of every citizen, he understands the plight of the protesting youths,” the group said.

“There is the need for each and every one of us, all the good people of the state to stand against this dastardly act and speak in one voice to condemn the brutal attack on the Governor regardless of religious beliefs or political affiliation.

“The Law Enforcement Agencies must leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice immediately as we can see them from the clips with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons and collaborators urging them on.

“The danger of what happened is that if they can go to the extent of attacking a sitting governor and go scott free it means we are no longer safe, AGF said .

“We condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the heat of the protest on Saturday”.