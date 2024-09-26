Connect with us

Osun: APM chides Adeleke over neglect of infrastructure built by his predecessors
'You played significant role in my political journey,' Makinde tells Ladoja as he turns 80

Southern Kaduna elders sue El-Rufai over alleged breach of rights, demand N2.3bn

Struggle for leadership major cause of Africa's problems – Jonathan

JUST IN: Justice Binta Nyako to recuse self from Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Hardship: Gov Adeleke reduces work days for Osun civil servants, extends palliative support

Edo election: APC has destroyed democracy in Nigeria - Secondus

Edo election, a blatant example of state capture - Peter Obi

Respect for people's will bedrock of democracy - Governor Adeleke

Abia fixes November 2nd for LG elections

Published

6 hours ago

on

Osun: APM chides Adeleke over neglect of infrastructure built by his predecessors

 

The Allied People Movement, APM, Osun State chapter, on Thursday chided the Governor Ademola Adeleke led government over the “neglect of critical infrastructure built by his predecessors in Osogbo,” the state capital.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Adewale Adebayo stated this while addressing a press conference at NUJ correspondents’ chapel, Osogbo.

Adebayo, identified the Olaiya flyover project and mega schools, among others, as part of the projects that have been neglected in terms of maintenance and other logistics.

Recall that the Olaiya flyover was built by the former governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration, while the mega school projects were initiated and built by Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Adebayo called for the creation of barricade to restrict heavy trucks and trailers from accessing the fly overs, noting that only light vehicles should be allowed.

According to him, the neglect of these projects has exposed them to vandals, even as they have been overgrown by weeds, leading to reptiles taking them over

“Our attention has been drawn to the alarming neglect of critical infrastructure projects, particularly the Ola-lya flyover project, which was initiated and completed by the previous administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. This project was designed to enhance the development and well-being of the citizens of Osun State by easing traffic congestion and improving road safety in the heart of Osogbo,” Adebayo said.

“However, despite the significance of this key infrastructure, it has been largely ignored by the current administration, leading to concerns about its long-term viability. When the project was completed, it had various aesthetic features, including two fountains, lighting on the fish frame on the bridge, four mini green gardens with flowers barricaded by fancy metals, street lights, and a good sound system.

“Similarly the mega schools initiated by the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbescla administration were constructed to boost educational standards and provide quality learning environments for Osun students, have also been sidelined by the current government.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Ademola Adeleke to reconsider his approach to infrastructure development in Osun State. We urge the government to prioritize the completion, maintenance, and utilization of these projects for the benefit of the people of Osun. A state’s development cannot be measured by new projects alone but by the sustained and inclusive growth of all sectors, built on the foundations laid by previous administrations.”

