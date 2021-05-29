OBINNA EZUGWU

The presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is relieved that the Greenfield University students freed on Saturday are now home safe, at the end of a 40-day ordeal.

A statement by the presidency posted via its twitter handle @NGRPresident, also said Buhari condoles with the families of the students and staff that were killed by the abductors.

The statement assured that the federal government will continue to work with State Governments to step up the protection of lives and property across the country, including educational institutions and other vulnerable targets.

“Kidnapping is a serious crime and a gross violation of the rights of fellow citizens; President Buhari assures that kidnapping and all other forms of criminality will continue to be met with zero tolerance by security agents,” the statement said.

The remaining 14 abducted students and staff of the Kaduna based university were released earlier on Saturday at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway.

The parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom of as much as N180 million, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

The students were abducted by bandits from their hostels on April 20.

On April 23, the remains of three of the abducted students were found in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

The Kaduna Government reported on April 26 that the kidnappers had killed an additional two students.

At a meeting held in Kaduna in April, parents of the students appealed to the government and public to help with the N800 million ransom demand from the kidnappers.

The Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government have discouraged ransom payments to bandits.