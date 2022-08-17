2023: Tinubu to meet Obasanjo today

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will today, Wednesday, meet with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:00 pm at the residence of the former president, it was gathered.

“Bola Tinubu is to meet former President Olusegun Obasanjo today in Abeokuta at 1:00 pm,” a source said.

It is unclear what the agenda of the meeting is, but it is speculated that it could be about the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Since the former governor of Lagos state began his presidential bid, this is the third time he will be visiting Ogun, but first time visiting Obasanjo.

Both men have been political rivals for more that two decades.

In 2019, Tinubu asked Obasanjo to retire to his farm in Ota, Ogun state.