By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola has said the various social intervention programmes by his administration is geared towards poverty alleviation in the state.

Oyetola said this during an engagement programme organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre on Sunday in Akola village, Oriade Local Government Area.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governror said his administration in collaboration with the Federal Government had executed several social interventions programmes targeted at enhancing the general wellbeing of the people in the state.

Oyetola noted that social intervention and safety net programmes was about improving the well-being of every individual in society.

The governror explained that his administration was always committed to engendering social development by investing in people and helping them to the path of dignity and self-sufficieny

He said, “the state government working with the federal government has executed and facilitated nothing less than N5 billion intervention funds disbursed to thousands of people who engage in micro, small and medium enterprises, among other industrial activities.

“This is in a bid to boost their businesses and by extension, commercial and economic activities in the state.

“The vulnerable cluster including the aged and the physically challenged are being catered for with monthly allowances and food.

“While special platform is being provided for the physically challenged to acquire adequate skill acquisition training under our administration’s special needs framework.

“As a matter of fact, several youths are benefiting and achieving their potentials through different social intervention schemes like Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES), Youths Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), rejuvenation of sporting activities, as well as O’meal catering for our school pupils.

“All these efforts among others form part of our well thought out resolve to augment the pace of social development with a view to engendering a sustainable wellbeing of our people.

“The food scheme initiated by this administration has also helped to stimulate the state economy, as local productions of goods have been tremendously boosted to enhance the socioeconomic activities in the state.

“It has also impacted greatly on the lives of 30,000 beneficiaries monthly, particularly the vulnerable citizens with the multiplier effect on the status of the state economy.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Baale of Akola, Chief Adegbangbe Salami, commended Oyetola for the series of social intervention programmes such as food support scheme, financial grants, among others which the people at grassroots had immensely benefitted from.

Salami, however, urged the governor not to relent in his resolve to make life more abundant for masses in the state, while restating the support of the people for his administration beyond 2022.