By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As the Strategic Engagement tour of Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, hit Ila Federal Constituency of the State on Thursday, the second term bid of the governor received royal blessings from the royal fathers in the area.

In his usual style, the Governor visited the palaces of the traditional rulers within the Constituency. They are the Orangun of Ila, Oba Abdul-Wahab Oyedotun; Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Adesola Ojo Fadipe; Oluresi of Iresi, Oba Sikiru Adeseun Ibiloye and Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Omoniyi Adedokun Abolarinwa.

The monarchs who could not hide their feelings and enthusiasm while receiving Oyetola, lauded his leadership style and sterling performance in office, saying that he had done creditably well to earn another term in office. They also expressed confidence in the governor’s capability to lead Osun to the promised land.

The royal fathers therefore urged their subjects, home and in the diaspora, to reciprocate the good work done by the Governor in the last three years by voting for him massively in the July governorship election.

Speaking at his palace, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Oyedotun, who applauded the good works of the Governor, said his achievements in the last three years were enough testimonies for him to be reelected.

He said with the support of God and people of the State, Oyetola will triumph over his detractors.

Orangun further expressed gratitude to the Governor for prioritising the ancient town in the scheme of things as manifested in the good things that have come to the town such as the recently approved university sited in Ila-Orangun, among other developments that the town has witnessed since the inception of the present administration.

He assured the Governor of the maximum support of his subjects, adding that the entire Ila Federal Constituency would be delivered overwhelmingly for the ruling party.

“We are ready to do everything humanly possible to ensure your victory, we are going to support you, we are going to ensure your victory and I am confident that my people will vote for you overwhelmingly.

“We are proud of what you have done and your achievements are enough testimonies to earn you another term in office. Don’t despair, our ancestors confronted travails and they emerged triumphantly, you shall overcome yours too. Your detractors will witness your success and you will triumph over them”, Orangun assured.

Similarly, Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Adesola Ojo-Fadipe, said in the last three years, the Governor had not left anyone in doubt of his capacity to redefine and transform the State.

He stated further,”God brought you to power at the point of need, at a time the people of the State were yearning for socioeconomic stability. We thank God today that you have brought the desired change.

“You have demonstrated your capacity to take us to the promised land. We thank you for all you have done, we have seen your modest achievements. Your infrastructural interventions, commitment to regular payment of salaries as well as the appointment of noble citizens particularly the indigenes of our town to government positions, are highly commendable.

“We have been seeing all you are doing. You have restored peace to traditional council. We are receiving our entitlements regularly, not only that, you have taken our welfare and that of workers as priority.”

Corroborating this, the Oluresi of Iresi, Oba Sikiru Adeseun Ibiloye and Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Omoniyi Adedokun Abolarinwa, declared their support for the Governor saying “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

In his response, Governor Oyetola appreciated the monarchs for their prayers and support for him and his administration.

He assured that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of people of the State.

Addressing leaders and members of the party at Ila-Orangun, Otan-Ayegbaju and Oke-Ila, Governor Oyetola urged them to safeguard their party’s registration slip and permanent voter’s card (PVCs) ahead of the forthcoming party’s primaries and governorship election in the State.