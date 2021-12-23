By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An aspirant under People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state, Mr. Bamidele David Adeleke, has said his ambition is borne out of his passion to serve the people of the state using his wealth of experience gathered from private sector.

Mr. Bamidele stated this while featuring on a popular Rave F.M radio program tagged “Frank Talk.”

He said his clarion call to service was the movement of the youths in the state who understand what re-engineering means

“My project, this ambition; this movement, was borne out of the clarion call that started from among the youths back in 2018. There had been several calls since then and it continued to grow into the movement that it is today. And when it became clear that it would utterly be irresponsible for any man especially Dele Adeleke from the Adeleke family that is known for call to service, that is known for love of humanity, that is known for love for Osun people to see an opportunity to serve and to shy away from such responsibility,” he said.

Speaking on the rumour about him being sponsored by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Adeleke said such claims are being made by “people conjuring various postulations.”

He said, ” Governor Seyi Makinde and I have a good working relationship and personal relationship, and that is why some people think, ‘oh, he is the one sponsoring me.’

“Governor Seyi Makinde is a respected leader of the party, not only in the south-west but also one of the major pillars of the PDP amongst the 13 PDP Governors, definitely will be interested in the enthronement of credible, competent leadership in the South-West. Also in bringing the South West together.”

Adeleke noted that he could no longer fold his hands while Osun State continues to go down the drain as it suffers in incompetent hands.

“From the word ‘sponsor’, it is the youths of Osun sponsoring me. It is the spirit of wanting to make that difference that we so desperately need, that is sponsoring me. Those are my driving forces,” he concluded.