The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Silekunola Naomi, has confirmed that she quit her three-year-old marriage to the monarch.

Naomi who made the disclosure via an official statement on her official Instagram page on Thursday morning, said she tried to make the union work, but that the 46-year-old monarch’s public identity is at variance with “his true self.”

The now estranged couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony in October 2018 and welcomed their son on November `18, 2020.

The monarch revealed Naomi Oluwaseyi, who runs an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo State, as his wife on Instagram on October 18, 2018.

This was 14 months after his ex-wife , Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, confirmed that her 17-month-old marriage to the monarch had indeed ended.

In the post, she said, “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done.

”He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

“Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the closing of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

It would be recalled that the monarch has previously had a broken marriage in 2017 when he parted ways with her Edo-born wife, Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, whom he married in March 16, 2016.

The marriage only lasted for one year and five months.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!