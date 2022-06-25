By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Owarisa Obokun , Ilowa-ijesa, Oba Adebukola Alli has charged politicians in Ijesaland to embrace peace.

This is coming following incessant political tussle in the Ijesa axis of Osun State.

This was disclosed in release issued and signed by Chief Festus Odunayo Ojo, Lejoka if Ilowa on behalf of Oba Alli and made made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday

According to him, “Ijesa people are known for peace and that have been radiating within us since, I appeal to all Ijesa indigenes and residents to embrace peace as they go about their campaigns for different political parties. They should shun electoral violence, vandalism and related vices.

“We don’t want to witness any bloodshed, Infrastructures put in places by the government is more or less our collective inheritance. They should not spoil them because of political enmity. We don’t want thuggery and violence. All politicians are children of royal fathers. They should see politics as a game, there will be winners and losers.” he said.

He also implored the politicians to tred softly, ” let our politician have issue based campaign devoid of rancour, let’s maintain peace and order, before, during and after election as our state is known as a state of the virtous.”