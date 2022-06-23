Osun 2022: Beware of vote buyers - Oyetola tells electorates

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, has urged the people of the state to shun the act of selling their votes to politicians whom he said have been boasting around to induce electorates with dollars and pounds .

The governor alleged that a gubernatorial candidate was planning to involve in the act of vote-buying, calling on the people of the state to reject the act, just as he said the electorates should collect their money without voting for them.

Oyetola who said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not for “fire for fire” said they were to uphold a good democratic system.

He stated this while addressing thousands of supporters in Ibokun, the headquarters of Obokun local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

He said: “We are not for fire for fire politics not for pound, euro game but we are to uphold a good democratic system.

“Let us consider the future of our children, don’t give room for inducement. If they bring money collect but don’t vote for them. The future is very important.

“They are coming out to reach the people of the state once a year like a masquerader, they are feeding the people of the state with deceit , I urge you to reject them. Osun state should not be used as a test of governance with all the challenges facing the state.

“The Civil servants and pensioners are collecting full salaries before the end of every month.

“With all the achievements we recorded in our first term, it is just a teaser of what we will deliver during the second term if you vote for me.

“God has answered our prayer with the next president of Nigeria, he is a chore Yoruba man, Osun election is a pointer to the General election and we have delivered Ekiti, Osun is the next.”

Speaking, the Senate spokesman Senator Ajibola Basiru who doubles as the campaign Director General urged electorates to come out enmass and vote for APC comes July 16.

He urged them not to be intimidated by anyone saying there would be adequate security before, during and after the election.

“There will be adequate security for Osun State governorship election, don’t be intimidated by anyone. We are planning adequate security for the entire residents of the state for the forthcoming election.

“Governor Oyetola came to the state with peace and development. The governor has embark on public work by rehabilitation of roads numbering about 500 KM. He has graded about 5000 KM roads.

“This administration is feeding 30,000 households for the past 14 months. On Education, governor is rehabilitating schools in a way that the world accepted our approach. He recruited teachers in these school for the students and pupils. He manage the resources of the state in a way that has attracted investors into the state.”