By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Senator Representing Osun East at the National Assembly, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has condoled with the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, the people of Ilobu and the entire state at large on the demise of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Late Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, describing it as a colossal lost to the state.

This was contained in a condolence message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which we’re made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

According to him, the death of the late deputy chief of staff will create a big vacuum in the present administration in the state.

Describing late Adebisi as a loyal and committed cabinet member to the governor Oyetola, Oriolowo who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance said the impact laid by the deceased will remain evergreen in the government of All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, ” I received with great shock the demise of my friend Barr Mikhail Adejare Adebisi, the Deputy Chief of staff on general Administration to Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

I’m lost for words to describe the demise of this illustrious son of Ilobu, but who are we to question God? ”

“I however take solace in the fact that he lived a life of legacy filled with impact”

“I condole with the wife, the children and immediate family of the deceased, May God bless and comfort you and your family during this difficult period.”. He said.

“I commiserate with Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the Government of the state, Ilobu community and the entire people of state of Osun on the demise of this illustrious son, may God grant him eternal rest and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”