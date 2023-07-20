Opta predicts US to win Women's World Cup

British sports analytics company Opta has predicted United States team, four-time champions, to claim a fifth title at this year’s edition of women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The British firm ranked Nigeria’s Super Falcons in a distant number 26 to win the global showpiece Down Under.

“The United States are our favourites to go all the way, with Opta’s supercomputer giving them a 21.6% chance of glory,” Opta stated.

“England, the champions of Europe, are ranked second, at 16.9%. However, Sarina Wiegman’s team are without some key players due to injury.

“Spain – who will have Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas back – are given a 21.9% chance of reaching the final and an 11.3% shot of glory. However, they head into the tournament amid a dispute over their working conditions. Germany and France come next.”

The sports analytics firm added, “Australia are ranked as the sixth favourites, at 5.88%, higher than the likes of the Netherlands, Sweden and Brazil. Fellow hosts New Zealand are in the middle of the pack, in 17th.”