OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has commended Southern governors for their “courageous and strategic move in banning open grazing of cattle in Southern Nigeria.”

The group which gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by its president, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala; its vice president, Prof. Elochukwu Amucheazi; chairman of its board of trustees, Bishop Obi Onubogu and chairman of its media and publicity bureau, Abia Onyike, however tasked the governors to ensure that the ban is backed by appropriate legislation.

“ADF recalls that it had been in the forefront of the agitation for the banning of open grazing in Igboland since 2015.

“ADF urges the Southern Governors to ensure that their resolution against open grazing of cattle was backed by the appropriate legislation, which is the most potent strategy to prevent the monstrous and murderous Fulani Herdsmen from overrunning their states,” ADF said.

“The law to be passed in the State Houses of Assembly should be accompanied by clear madalities, instrumentalities and machineries for their enforcement. The effectiveness of this move depends on the synergy between the Governors, the Legislators and the people including the civil society organizations.”

The group also encouraged the governors to carry the people of Southern Kaduna and the Middle Belt along, as according it, their fate and that of Southern Nigeria are interwoven.

“ADF wishes to draw the attention of the Southern Governors and Legislators to the obvious fact that our fate in the current struggle for survival is intricately interwoven with the fate of our fellow compatriots in the Middle Belt and Southern Kaduna,” the statement said.

“ADF notes the gallant and courageous resistance against the jihadist propensities in the Middle Belt by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom. There is need for the Southern Governors to extend their solidarity to him and the people of Benue State.

“In the face of determined and generalized campaign by the jihadists to overrun Nigeria through the mass infiltration of their forces into several Communities in Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, there is the urgent need to call on the people to get ready to defend themselves as the security agencies have over time proved incapable of defending the people against these murderous invaders.”