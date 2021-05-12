Idowu Kunle

Six persons, among them an infant, were today confirmed dead when a refrigerator gas cylinder exploded in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The explosion, which occurred around 2: 30 p.m at Oke-Egunya area of the metropolis, was caused by a technical error committed by a technician topping up a faulty refrigerator in the area.

Sources informed journalists that three of the victims died on the spot, while three others, who initially sustained burns from the explosion, died before getting to hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred, when one of the gas cylinders from where the technician was topping up the gas attracted fire from a nearby shop where a woman was frying fish with naked fire.

When contacted, the Director of Fire Service in Ogun State, Engr Fatai Adefala, who confirmed the incident however, said only three persons died from the explosion.

“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded,” he said.

“Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It was an ancient building”.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses at the scene of the disaster told our correspondent that three others, who initially sustained high degree of injuries from the explosion later died before they could get to the hospital.