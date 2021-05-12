By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of efforts to bring succour to the downtrodden in the society, Osun Finance Commissioner, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has provided cash gifts and other items worth over N5m to indigent residents of Irewole local government.

The cash gifts was distributed to over 2,500 vulnerable residents of the local government who were mostly aged women and men with each person going home with at least N2,000.

The obviously beneficiaries were full of praises to Almighty Allah who has used Mr Bola Oyebamiji to put smiles on their faces, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, just as they prayed for the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who they described as God sent to the State of Osun.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, 75-year-old Mrs. Asisat Adeleke from Oke-Ada in Ikire, who was close to tears of joy while reacting to the gifts prayed for God to continue to bless the Commissioner and his entire family, stressing that she had lost hope of having a good meal on the particular day the money was given to her.

She called on other well meaning individuals and groups in the society to emulate the kind gesture which Mr Bola Oyebamiji displays every now then, explaining that the Finance Commissioner has really allowed himself to be used by God to put smiles on their faces.

Giving reasons for the gesture, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said it is commanded by God in the Holy Quran that those in need should not be forgotten in their time of need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Making reference to the holy Quran, Oyebamiji said, “Allah commanded in the holy Quran Chapter 2 verse 216, that those who are blessed and can afford it should always give out of what they have to those in need in the society which include: the aged and every other person in need, this is why I am doing this.”

Highlight of the occasion was the chant of Oyetola for second term which rented the air by beneficiaries of the kind gesture.