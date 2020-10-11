…leads with 84,000 in 12 out of 18 LGAs declared by INEC

…to be declared gov-elect Sunday morning

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 election, Rotimi Akeredolu, is leading his opponents with over 84,011 votes.

According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared at the collation centres of 12 local government areas, Akeredolu has polled 189,489 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent is trailing with 108,195, leaving a margin of 74,735.

Agbola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) came a distant third with 37,806 votes.

Below are the votes of the three leading parties across LGAS as at 3.30am before collation exercise was adjourned by INEC till 9.00am Sunday morning:

Ile Oluji

APC:13,287

PDP: 9231

ZLP:1971

Akoko north-east

APC:16,572

PDP: 8380

ZLP:3532

Akoko south-west

APC:21,232

PDP:15,055

ZLP:2755

Akoko south-east

APC:9419

PDP:4003

ZLP:2004

Akoko north-west

APC: 15,809

PDP: 10,320

ZLP: 3,477

Irele

APC: 12,643

PDP:5493

ZLP:5904

Ose

APC:15,122

PDP:8421

ZLP:1083

Ifedore

APC:9350

PDP:11852

ZLP:1863

Owo

APC: 35,957

PDP:5311

ZLP: 408

Okitipupa

APC: 19,266

PDP: 10,367

ZLP: 10,120

Akure north-west

APC: 9,546

PDP: 12,263

ZLP: 1046

Idanre

APC: 11,286

PDP: 7499

ZLP: 3623