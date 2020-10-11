…leads with 84,000 in 12 out of 18 LGAs declared by INEC
…to be declared gov-elect Sunday morning
Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 election, Rotimi Akeredolu, is leading his opponents with over 84,011 votes.
According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared at the collation centres of 12 local government areas, Akeredolu has polled 189,489 votes while Eyitayo Jegede, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent is trailing with 108,195, leaving a margin of 74,735.
Agbola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) came a distant third with 37,806 votes.
Below are the votes of the three leading parties across LGAS as at 3.30am before collation exercise was adjourned by INEC till 9.00am Sunday morning:
Ile Oluji
APC:13,287
PDP: 9231
ZLP:1971
Akoko north-east
APC:16,572
PDP: 8380
ZLP:3532
Akoko south-west
APC:21,232
PDP:15,055
ZLP:2755
Akoko south-east
APC:9419
PDP:4003
ZLP:2004
Akoko north-west
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Irele
APC: 12,643
PDP:5493
ZLP:5904
Ose
APC:15,122
PDP:8421
ZLP:1083
Ifedore
APC:9350
PDP:11852
ZLP:1863
Owo
APC: 35,957
PDP:5311
ZLP: 408
Okitipupa
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Akure north-west
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1046
Idanre
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7499
ZLP: 3623